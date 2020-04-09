|
|
|
HASTIE David Passed away peacefully on 31st March 2020, aged 72 years, after a bravely fought prolonged illness.
Devoted father to Sarah and Ben and
supportive father-in-law to Stewart
and Rebecca. Proud and fun loving
Pops to Ellis, Freddie and Barney.
Loved sibling of Janet, Richard,
Wally and the much missed Robert.
Son of the late Peggy and Dick Hastie.
Private family service to take
place with celebration of his life at a
later date. David will always be
remembered for his fighting spirit.
All funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors of Banbury,
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 9, 2020