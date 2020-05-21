|
|
|
In loving memory
of
David John Hood
Who passed away peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital
on 7th May 2020.
Loving Dad to Frances, Alan, James
and Jeanette. Dear Friend of Margaret. Granddad to Michael, Daniel,
Adam, Ryan, Jasmine and Jack.
Great Granddad to
Kaiden, Oscar and Theon.
Quietly you went without a goodbye
but memories of you will never die.
Silent thoughts, tears unseen,
wishing your absence
were only a dream.
Sadly missed.
Donations to Oxford Hospitals Charity, Juniper Ward, Horton Hospital c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury,
OX16 4QU, 01295 272207
http://www.coopfunerals.co.uk/our-funeral-directors/banbury/
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 21, 2020