JACKSON Dennis Passed away peacefully after a long illness at home on
15th February 2020,
aged 87 years.
A loving husband and best friend
to Drena. A gentle man and a gentleman who will be much missed.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday, 3rd March, 11.00am at
Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Prostate Cancer UK may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 27, 2020