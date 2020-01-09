|
CHEESEMAN Derek Frank Died peacefully on
11th December 2019, aged 90.
Much loved husband of Jill and loving father of Claire, Rachel and Will.
He was a lifelong passionate cricketer at Wigmore, Banbury and Deddington. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday 15th January at 2.00pm at St. Peter & St Paul's Church, Deddington.
No flowers please.
Donations for 'Chance to Shine',
a national charity that aims to give all children the opportunity to play cricket, can be made at the service or sent c/o R Locke & Son, Caution Corner,
Brailes, OX15 5AZ.
01608 685274.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020