Derek Fairbairn Notice
FAIRBAIRN Derek John On 9th January 2020,
died of 91 years of
wear and tear.
Beloved husband of Stella,
father of two, grandfather of ten,
great grandfather of eight.
Service of celebration of his life at
St Mary's Church, Banbury at 12.30pm on Friday, 31st January, following a private service at the crematorium.
No flowers please but, if wished, donations to Katharine House Hospice or Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020
