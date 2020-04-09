|
BROWN Don Of Adderbury.
Peacefully at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home on 30th March 2020, aged 88 years.
The beloved husband of Trish and
a loving Dad to Heather and Delia.
He will be greatly missed by all.
A private cremation will take place
with a celebration of his life to
take place at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Dementia UK and or Bluebird Care c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 9, 2020