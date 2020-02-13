|
|
|
BISHOP Donald
Reverend On January 27th 2020,
peacefully in his sleep at his home in Hipperholme, Donald, aged 97 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Pam, a much loved dad to Marian and Nicholas and a cherished grandfather of Joanna and David.
Following a private cremation
a service of thanksgiving for
Donald's life will be held at
St Chad's Church, Hove Edge, Brighouse, West Yorkshire, on
Friday February 21st at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be given to Christian Aid c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR. Will friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020