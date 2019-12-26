|
|
|
TIMMS Donald Peter
(Don) On December 16th 2019 peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jenny and a much loved dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service at St Paul's Church, Warwick Road on
Monday 13th January at 1.00pm. Private burial to follow.
Flowers or if preferred donations for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 26, 2019