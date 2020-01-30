Home

COOMBES Doreen
(Nee Garrett) Of Adderbury.
Passed away peacefully at
Lake House Care Home on
24th January 2020, aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of Peter,
Mother to Stephen and
Barry, Grandmother of Nicholas,
Alexander and Sian and a
Great Grandmother to River.
Funeral service to take place at
Adderbury Parish Church on
Wednesday 5th February at
2.30pm. Donations in lieu of
flowers please for Lake House
Amenities Fund c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020
