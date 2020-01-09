Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Matthews

Notice Condolences

Doreen Matthews Notice
MATTHEWS Doreen Of Adderbury.
Peacefully at Fairholme House on
27th December 2019, aged 96 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ian, much loved mother to Gillian, Jacqueline and the late Simon. An adored granny, great granny and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Adderbury, on Monday 27th January at 1.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Katharine House Hospice and/or Macmillan Nurses
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -