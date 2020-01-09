|
|
|
MATTHEWS Doreen Of Adderbury.
Peacefully at Fairholme House on
27th December 2019, aged 96 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ian, much loved mother to Gillian, Jacqueline and the late Simon. An adored granny, great granny and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Adderbury, on Monday 27th January at 1.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Katharine House Hospice and/or Macmillan Nurses
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020