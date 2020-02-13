Home

Doreen Taylor
122 Middleton Road
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 4QU
01295 272207
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
Doreen Taylor Notice
Taylor Doreen Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at
The Ridings, on 31st January 2020, aged 96 years.
A wonderful wife to Leslie,
mum to Alan, Debra and David,
a devoted grandma and
great-grandma.
A Service of Remembrance to be held at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, will be split between
Cancer Research UK and RNIB.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road,
Banbury, OX16 4QU
Tel 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020
