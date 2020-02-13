|
Taylor Doreen Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at
The Ridings, on 31st January 2020, aged 96 years.
A wonderful wife to Leslie,
mum to Alan, Debra and David,
a devoted grandma and
great-grandma.
A Service of Remembrance to be held at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, will be split between
Cancer Research UK and RNIB.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road,
Banbury, OX16 4QU
Tel 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020