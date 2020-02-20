|
|
|
Garrett Edith
'Tim' Passed away peacefully at home
on 8th February 2020, aged 95 years.
Loving wife to the late Ken,
devoted Mum of Peter, Andrew,
Caroline and Jackie.
A dearly loved lady
who will be missed by everyone.
Funeral service to take
place at Deddington Parish Church
on Tuesday 3rd March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors.
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 20, 2020