Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Wrighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Wrighton

Notice Condolences

Edith Wrighton Notice
Wrighton Edith May
'May' Passed away peacefully
on 13th September,
aged 99 years.
Widow of Wilfred, Mother to Maureen, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, she will be sadly missed.
Due to current circumstances,
Edith's service will be attended by invitation from her family.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to Katharine House Hospice, which may be sent directly to
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG
or made via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -