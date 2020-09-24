|
|
|
Wrighton Edith May
'May' Passed away peacefully
on 13th September,
aged 99 years.
Widow of Wilfred, Mother to Maureen, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, she will be sadly missed.
Due to current circumstances,
Edith's service will be attended by invitation from her family.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to Katharine House Hospice, which may be sent directly to
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG
or made via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 24, 2020