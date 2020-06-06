|
|
|
COLE Eileen Peacefully at the
Katharine House Hospice on
23rd May 2020, aged 98 years.
The beloved wife of the late Leonard, much loved mum to Michael, Sylvia, Barbara and the late Jeanne and mother in law of Tom, Graham and Ann. A loving grandmother and
great grandmother who will be
sadly missed by all.
A private cremation service
is to take place.
Donations in Eileen's memory for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2020