Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
14:00
St Nicholas Church
Tadmarton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Steele

Notice Condolences

Eileen Steele Notice
STEELE Eileen On January 31st , 2020
peacefully in Michael Sobell House, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of John,
loving mum to
Sarah, Sandra and Catherine
and a much loved nanny to
her 6 grandchildren.
Funeral Mass at St Nicholas Church, Tadmarton on Friday
21st February at 2.00p.m.,
private burial to follow.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Michael Sobell House c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -