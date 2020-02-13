|
|
|
STEELE Eileen On January 31st , 2020
peacefully in Michael Sobell House, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of John,
loving mum to
Sarah, Sandra and Catherine
and a much loved nanny to
her 6 grandchildren.
Funeral Mass at St Nicholas Church, Tadmarton on Friday
21st February at 2.00p.m.,
private burial to follow.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Michael Sobell House c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020