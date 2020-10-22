|
Harrop Elizabeth
(nee Frost) Of Adderbury.
Passed away peacefully at
Katharine House Hospice on
16th October 2020, aged 78 years.
The beloved wife of John and
a much loved mother to Richard, Iain and Fiona. A loving nanny of Anna, Alex, Isla, Jacob, Harriet and Jack, dear sister, aunt and friend to many.
A private funeral service is to take place with donations gratefully received for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 22, 2020