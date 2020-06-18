Home

MAWLE Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on 4th June 2020 at
The Horton General Hospital
surrounded by her family,
aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ernest,
a much-loved mother and an
adored nan and great nan.
A private cremation has
been arranged to take place.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
for The British Heart Foundation
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 18, 2020
