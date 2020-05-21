|
Davis Ella Elizabeth
nee Goody Aged 85.
Passed away in hospital in Chelmsford on 30th April.
Wife of the late John Davis and loving mother of Allan and Jane; grandmother to
Ema, Becky, Rachel and Amy.
Funeral service will be held at Chelmsford Crematorium on
Monday 8th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations welcome to Farleigh Hospice at www.hunnaball.co.uk
All enquiries to Hunnaball of Chelmsford, St John's House,
91 Wood Street, Chelmsford
CM2 8BH; tel 01245 290909.
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 21, 2020