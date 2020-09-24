|
HOLT Emily Winifred Aged 95, of Deddington.
Died peacefully on
Friday, 18th September 2020 after
a short illness, in Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Professor Kenneth Holt,
mother of Caroline, Alison and Georgina, and adored grandmother
to nine grandchildren and
nine great-grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Private Funeral under
current restrictions.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG
Tel (01295) 265424 or made online at
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 24, 2020