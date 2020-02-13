Home

Eric Filler Notice
FILLER Eric On February 1st 2020, peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital, aged 90 years.
Retired Fire Officer, Banbury.
Devoted husband to the late Velinda and a much loved dad to Howard.

Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday, 19th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for The Fire Service Benevolent Fund may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020
