|
|
|
WISE Fiona MacLean 74, passed away 14th July 2020
at Katherine House Hospice, Adderbury near Banbury.
Fiona was a much-loved Mother
to Karen and Markus, loving Grandmother to Leann, Wayne,
Fraser, Katie, Brodie and Daniel and
Great Grandmother to Kyle and Ethan.
A private funeral service will be
held at Banbury Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August at 2pm.
A cortege will be passing the
Banbury Cross between 1:30 and
1:45 on Wednesday 12th August, should anyone wish to pay their last respects.
Donations in memory of
Fiona are being collected for
Katharine House Hospice via http://www.coopfunerals.co.uk/
our-funeral-directors/banbury/
or contact The Co-operative Funeralcare, 122 Middleton Road, Banbury,OX16 4QU, 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 30, 2020