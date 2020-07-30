Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Banbury
122 Middleton Road
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 4QU
01295 272207
Resources
More Obituaries for Fiona Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fiona Wise

Notice Condolences

Fiona Wise Notice
WISE Fiona MacLean 74, passed away 14th July 2020
at Katherine House Hospice, Adderbury near Banbury.

Fiona was a much-loved Mother
to Karen and Markus, loving Grandmother to Leann, Wayne,
Fraser, Katie, Brodie and Daniel and
Great Grandmother to Kyle and Ethan.

A private funeral service will be
held at Banbury Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August at 2pm.

A cortege will be passing the
Banbury Cross between 1:30 and
1:45 on Wednesday 12th August, should anyone wish to pay their last respects.

Donations in memory of
Fiona are being collected for
Katharine House Hospice via http://www.coopfunerals.co.uk/
our-funeral-directors/banbury/
or contact The Co-operative Funeralcare, 122 Middleton Road, Banbury,OX16 4QU, 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -