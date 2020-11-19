Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Cross

Notice Condolences

Florence Cross Notice
Cross Florence Hilda Peacefully on 10th November 2020 at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Fred, beloved mother to David and Susan, a much loved grandmother to Rosie and Michelle and a loving great-grandmother to Lily. Private funeral to be held at Duns Tew Church. Donations in memory of Florence for The Shepherd's Purse Fund of Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG
or via the website
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -