Cross Florence Hilda Peacefully on 10th November 2020 at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Fred, beloved mother to David and Susan, a much loved grandmother to Rosie and Michelle and a loving great-grandmother to Lily. Private funeral to be held at Duns Tew Church. Donations in memory of Florence for The Shepherd's Purse Fund of Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG
or via the website
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 19, 2020