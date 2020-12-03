Home

Frank Eatwell

Notice Condolences

Frank Eatwell Notice
EATWELL Frank Edwin Peacefully in Katharine House Hospice on 22nd November, aged 90 years.
The beloved Husband of Ann, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather
and Step-Father.
He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Due to current restrictions,
a private cremation will be held at Banbury Crematorium.
Flowers from his family only please, with donations preferred to 'Katharine House Hospice' and 'Redlands Daytime Support' which may be made online or sent by post c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury. OX16 5DG.
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 3, 2020
