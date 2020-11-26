Home

Frederick Ford Notice
FORD Frederick Ernest (Fred) Passed away on
Tuesday 10 November 2020, aged 94 years.

Husband of Lexa (deceased) and stepfather to Lorraine (deceased).
Beloved son of Ernest (Barber) and Isabella, brother to Mick, Jeanne and Chris (all deceased) now all reunited.

Fred worked for the Co-op for 50 years, from delivery boy to Manager of
Queens Road, Bloxham, Adderbury
and Byfield shops.

He will be greatly missed.

His younger brother Mick Ford (87) passed away on 26 October,
so we will be holding a joint funeral
on Monday 30 November 2020.

Family only due to Covid regulations.
C/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury,
OX16 4QU, 01295 272207.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 26, 2020
