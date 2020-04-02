|
|
|
JUDD Frederick Peter Owen
(Pete) (ex Alcan employee)
Passed away peacefully at home
on March 26th 2020, aged 93.
Much loved husband of Chris.
Father to Nigel (and Gill),
Gramp to Duncan (and Leanne),
Zoe (and Stuart) and Bampy to Lilliah
Private Cremation
(due to current crisis).
Thanksgiving Service to be held at a later date at Broughton Church.
Grateful thanks to various wards/departments/Nursing Staff
at HGH, and wonderful
HART Nursing Team for
the past 3 months.
We could not have managed
without you all.
THANK YOU.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 2, 2020