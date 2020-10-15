|
|
|
McCOY
George Of Byfield.
Passed away peacefully on
7th October 2020, aged 85 years.
The beloved husband of the late Eunice and a much loved Dad to Steve
and the late Peter and Nicola.
A loving grandad of Hannah and Sophie, great grandad to Mason
and dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
Byfield Parish Church on
Thursday 22nd October at 2.00pm.
Due to current restrictions the service will be by invitation only.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Barnardo's and or Dementia UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 15, 2020