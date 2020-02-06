Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Miles

Notice Condolences

George Miles Notice
MILES George Of Bloxham,
passed away peacefully on
20th January 2020 at
The Horton General Hospital,
aged 96 years.
A dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen and a much loved father to David and the late Diana (Southcombe).
An adored Grandfather to Kate, David, Helena and Oliver and a loving
Great Grandfather to Miles and Felix. Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Bloxham on Thursday 13th February at 1.00pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers, please for The RNIB c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -