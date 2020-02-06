|
|
|
MILES George Of Bloxham,
passed away peacefully on
20th January 2020 at
The Horton General Hospital,
aged 96 years.
A dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen and a much loved father to David and the late Diana (Southcombe).
An adored Grandfather to Kate, David, Helena and Oliver and a loving
Great Grandfather to Miles and Felix. Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Bloxham on Thursday 13th February at 1.00pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers, please for The RNIB c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020