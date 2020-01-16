Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Weller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Weller

Notice Condolences

Gerald Weller Notice
WELLER Gerald William (Bill) AKA Banki Passed away peacefully on 2nd January 2020,
aged 94 years.
He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday, 23rd January at 2.00pm
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -