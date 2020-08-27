|
COZENS Gillian Mary
(Née Pigott) Widow of Air Commodore H.I.Cozens,
died peacefully after a short
final illness on August 18th at
Godswell Park, aged 90.
Much loved and devoted mother, grandmother,
aunt, sister-in-law and great-aunt.
She has done her final dash and will
be greatly missed by all.
Private family funeral due to Covid restrictions; a Memorial Service and celebration of her life will be
arranged. No flowers,
donations to SSAFA or
The Stroke Association, if desired.
Enquiries to
Humphris Funerals 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 27, 2020