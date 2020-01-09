|
FROST Gordon Peacefully at the
John Radcliffe Hospital on 2nd January 2020, aged 85 years. Devoted husband to the late Patricia. Loving dad to Adrian and Marie. A cherished grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 2pm. No flowers please, donations if desired for the Oxford Kidney Unit maybe sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury OX16 5DG
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020