Gordon Frost

Gordon Frost Notice
FROST Gordon Peacefully at the
John Radcliffe Hospital on 2nd January 2020, aged 85 years. Devoted husband to the late Patricia. Loving dad to Adrian and Marie. A cherished grandad.

Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 2pm. No flowers please, donations if desired for the Oxford Kidney Unit maybe sent
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020
