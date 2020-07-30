Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Grace Plester Notice
PLESTER Grace
(neé Gilkes) Died peacefully at home
on 21st July, aged 94.
Wife of the late Jeff, mother to
Bill, Jim and Chris, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all the
family and all who knew her.
A private cremation will take place
with a celebration of her life to be arranged later.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Katharine House Hospice and all enquiries to Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 30, 2020
