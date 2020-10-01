Home

Graham Fenemore

Graham Fenemore Notice
Fenemore Graham John It is with great
sadness we have to announce
the death of John,
the deeply loved and
loving husband of Jane,
adored father of Sarah and
John Robert, father in law of James and loving and loved grandpa of Edward and William.
He died after a very short illness
aged 72 on 17th September.
He was our rock and our mainstay
and will be sorely missed.
Due to the current circumstances
a private funeral will be held
at Banbury Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Humphris Funerals,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 1, 2020
