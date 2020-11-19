|
|
|
GODSON Graham Peacefully at Chacombe Park Care Home on 14 November, aged 64 years.
Husband of the late Kim, a much loved partner to Ann, devoted son to Margaret, brother of the late Trevor, brother in law, uncle, great uncle and great great uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and many, many friends.
The family would also like to thank Dr Hoyles team, Helen in Respiratory and Laura at BCHC for their constant support until the end.
All funeral enquiries c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 19, 2020