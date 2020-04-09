|
|
|
Parry Harold
(Harry) Passed peacefully away in the Horton General Hospital after a short illness on 25th March 2020, aged 90 years. A loving husband of Beryl, a much loved father to son Adrian and daughter Lorraine and father in law to Sue and Paull.
A cherished grandad to Samantha, Joanna and Jeffrey. Friend to many.
Given current exceptional circumstances, a private family burial ceremony will take place in the first instance with a memorial service to celebrate Harry's life at a later date in the year. Family flowers only.
For further enquiries please contact Humphris Funeral Directors, Banbury 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 9, 2020