Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Parry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Parry

Notice Condolences

Harold Parry Notice
Parry Harold
(Harry) Passed peacefully away in the Horton General Hospital after a short illness on 25th March 2020, aged 90 years. A loving husband of Beryl, a much loved father to son Adrian and daughter Lorraine and father in law to Sue and Paull.
A cherished grandad to Samantha, Joanna and Jeffrey. Friend to many.
Given current exceptional circumstances, a private family burial ceremony will take place in the first instance with a memorial service to celebrate Harry's life at a later date in the year. Family flowers only.
For further enquiries please contact Humphris Funeral Directors, Banbury 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -