|
|
|
Morstatt Nee Parkes
Hazel Ivy Nirvana Much loved Wife of the late John. Loving Mother to Keith, Cheryl, and Tyna, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Sadly passed away on
9th January 2020, aged 93 years.
The Funeral Service will be
held at North Chapel,
Oakley Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February 2020
at 10am.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, be made in memory
of Hazel to W.R.V.S.
These may be made at the
funeral service or via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Further information may be obtained from the Funeral Director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 23, 2020