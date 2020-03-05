|
NICHOLLS Heidi Of Adderbury.
Passed away peacefully at home
following a short illness on
25th February 2020.
Wife of the late Peter
and a devoted Mum to
John, Ann and Shirley.
A much loved Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and
dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place
at Adderbury Parish Church
on Friday 20th March at 12.00 noon.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
please for Katharine House Hospice
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury
OX16 2RT, Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 5, 2020