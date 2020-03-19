|
NICHOLLS Heidi Of Adderbury.
Passed away peacefully at home following a short illness on
25th February 2020.
Wife of the late Peter and a devoted Mum to John, Ann and Shirley.
Much loved Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and dear
friend to many.
A Service of Thanksgiving will
now take place, with a date to be decided by the family, in the future.
All other enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 19, 2020