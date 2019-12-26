Home

BATEMAN Helen Passed away at the
Horton General Hospital on
15th December 2019, aged 74 years.
A loving Mum to Ian and Nicola.
Much loved Nan of Lia, Elise, Isaiah and Elliot and great Nan to Sienna-Mae.
She will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. John's Roman Catholic Church, Banbury on Friday 3rd January at 10.00am. Family request no black please, flowers welcome or donations for Cancer Research UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 26, 2019
