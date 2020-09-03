|
|
|
BOSCOTT Helen Passed away peacefully on
25th August 2020 at Home,
aged 85 years.
The much-loved mother of
Steve, Wendy, Kim, and John and
an adored grandmother
and great grandmother.
A private funeral
service has been arranged to
take place at Sun Rising Natural
Burial Ground on
Friday 4th September.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please for Friends of Sun
Rising Natural Burial Ground c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family
Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 3, 2020