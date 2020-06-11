|
|
|
Mann Howard Of Adderbury.
Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
31st May 2020, aged 80 years.
The beloved husband of Brenda,
loving Dad to Elizabeth and James, father in law of Neil and Jane Marie, Grandfather to Laura, Alex,
Joel, Jonathan and Sophie and
dear friend to many.
A private cremation service is to take place with donations gratefully received for Prostate Cancer UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 11, 2020