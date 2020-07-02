|
|
|
WILSON Ian Suddenly following a fall at home in Lower Tadmarton
on 24th June, 2020,
aged 81 years.
Devoted husband to Shelagh,
loving father to Jo and Charlie
and father-in-law to Sueann and Emma. A loving and proud 'Gangin'
to grandchildren Max, Oscar,
Mollie and Tilly.
Private family cremation.
A celebration of his life is planned
for a later date. Family flowers only
please. Donations to Love Rowing
can be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG. Tel. 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 2, 2020