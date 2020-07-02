Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Wilson

Notice Condolences

Ian Wilson Notice
WILSON Ian Suddenly following a fall at home in Lower Tadmarton
on 24th June, 2020,
aged 81 years.
Devoted husband to Shelagh,
loving father to Jo and Charlie
and father-in-law to Sueann and Emma. A loving and proud 'Gangin'
to grandchildren Max, Oscar,
Mollie and Tilly.
Private family cremation.
A celebration of his life is planned
for a later date. Family flowers only
please. Donations to Love Rowing
can be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG. Tel. 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -