|
|
|
Collins Irene 'Ann' Passed away peacefully on 14th April 2020, aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of Brian, loving mum to Alison and Sarah and their husbands Tim and Darren, and treasured grandma and great grandma to Katie, Jenni and Toby, she will be sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
An intimate family cremation will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Wednesday 29th April,
with a celebration of Ann's life taking place at a later date.
Family flowers only, however donations for the Alzheimer's Society and/or
The Katharine House Hospice
are welcomed c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020