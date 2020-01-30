|
|
|
HUCKIN Iris Peacefully after a short illness on 18th January 2020 at the Horton General Hospital, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife to the late Edgar, beloved mother of Jennifer and
son in law Richard, grandmother to Stephen, Wendy and Matthew,
great grandmother to Sophie,
Aidan, Connie, Layla and Lucy.
Funeral service to be held at
Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday, 5th February at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for the RNLI
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020