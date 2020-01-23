Home

SAYER Jacqueline "Jacqui" Formerly from Bloxham, peacefully at Banbury Heights Nursing Home on
10th January 2020, aged 84 years. Devoted wife to Ray.
Loving mum to Rachel and Rupert.
A cherished granny to
George and Henry.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 4th February at 12.00 noon. No black, please wear
something bright.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Diabetes UK may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 23, 2020
