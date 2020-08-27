Home

Janet Higby Notice
HIGBY Janet Christine (née Franklin) Sadly passed away on
14th August 2020.
Loving Wife of the late Ralph Higby, wonderful and loving Mum to John, Julie and Tracey, Gran to Sean, Josh and Jess and Great Gran to Jaiden.
She will be greatly missed by
her family and friends.
Janet's funeral will be held at
Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 9th September at 12 noon.
Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited to family and close friends, however, if you wish to make a donation in memory of Janet to fund Pancreatic Cancer research and development at the Churchill Hospital, this may be done by post to
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG or online at www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk.
No flowers please, by request.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 27, 2020
