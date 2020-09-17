Home

Wilkinson Janet Mary After a short illness passed away
on 6th September aged 73.
Beloved wife to the late James,
Mother to Paul, Martin and Stephen.
Loving Grandmother to
Jonny, Jack, Alfie, Arthur and Thandi.
She will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd September at 10am.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK Via https://www.coopfunerals.co.uk/
our-funeral-directors/banbury/ or
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury,
OX16 4QU. 01295272207.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 17, 2020
