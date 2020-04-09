Home

Holland Jason Jason died peacefully on
19th March, aged 44 years.
He was adored by his wife Liz
and Charlie, his son.
He was a much loved son in law to Carol, brother in law to Neil
and Rebecca and brother to
Nicola and Adrian.

Words can never express the loss Liz and Charlie feel but they will cherish memories of a man who was kind, compassionate, funny, patient, loving and absolutely irreplaceable.

A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jason's life will take place at a later date.

Goodbye Darling,
we will never love anything or anybody the way we love you, for eternity.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 9, 2020
