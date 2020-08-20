|
|
|
Beecroft Jean Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
12th August 2020, after a short illness, aged 89 years.
Much loved wife to the late George.
Loving Mum to Nicky & partner Topsy.
Devoted Nan to Scott & his partner Clare & Nanny-Nanny to Harry.
Jean will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Due to the current situation a private family service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 28th August.
Donations if desired for
The Alzheimer's Society c/o
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors.
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 20, 2020