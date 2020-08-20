Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors
20 Horton View
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 9HR
01295 404004
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Beecroft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Beecroft

Notice Condolences

Jean Beecroft Notice
Beecroft Jean Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
12th August 2020, after a short illness, aged 89 years.
Much loved wife to the late George.
Loving Mum to Nicky & partner Topsy.
Devoted Nan to Scott & his partner Clare & Nanny-Nanny to Harry.
Jean will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Due to the current situation a private family service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 28th August.
Donations if desired for
The Alzheimer's Society c/o
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors.
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -