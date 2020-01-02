|
BUTLER Jean Of Wardington, passed away peacefully at Katharine House Hospice on
23rd December 2019, aged 74 years. Much beloved wife of Bryan.
She will be greatly missed
by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Wardington on
Friday, 17th January at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020