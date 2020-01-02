Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Butler

Notice Condolences

Jean Butler Notice
BUTLER Jean Of Wardington, passed away peacefully at Katharine House Hospice on
23rd December 2019, aged 74 years. Much beloved wife of Bryan.
She will be greatly missed
by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Wardington on
Friday, 17th January at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -